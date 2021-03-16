Pegasus Parade going 'on tour' through 35+ neighborhoods this weekend

This year's parade will cover more than 60 miles through Louisville and southern Indiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year's Pegasus Parade will not march down Broadway as it has in the past. Instead, the parade is going "on tour" throughout Louisville.

The touring parade will be held on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. More than 20 parade units featuring local celebrities and characters will cover about 60 miles, visiting Louisville residents in their neighborhoods.

While showers are expected Saturday, the parade will go on - rain or shine!

According to the Kentucky Derby Festival, here are some areas and neighborhoods that will get a visit from the Pegasus Parade:

Saturday, April 11

South Louisville

Shively

Algonquin

Park Duvalle

Parkland

Chickasaw

Shawnee

Portland

Russell

Central Business District (Downtown)

Across the Clark Memorial Bridge into Jeffersonville, Ind.

Sunday, April 12

Saint Joseph

Merriweather

Schnitzelburg

Germantown

Tyler Park

Deer Park

Belknap

Hayfield Dundee

Bashford Manor

West Buechel

Newburg

Buechel

Fern Creek

Jeffersontown

Douglass Hills

Middletown

Lyndon

KDF Ceo Matt Gibson said the theme of this year's Pegasus Parade will be a tribute to the Louisville community.

"We hope everyone will still join us in sharing in the festival spirit," he said.

The Kentucky Derby Festival is calling on all Louisville residents to show their festival spirit by decorating their yards, front porches and cars for the parade. Residents are encouraged to post their pictures on social media using #PegasusPorchParade and #DerbyFestivalSpirit.

You can also send pictures our way! Text them to 502-582-7290 or use the Near Me section of the WHAS11 app.

Thunder Over Louisville, scheduled for April 17, will also look very different from previous years due to the ongoing pandemic. The show will go on without spectators and it will not take place at Waterfront Park. People will be able to watch the show from home.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.