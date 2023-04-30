Kentucky Derby Festival debuts new version of Pegasus float during parade

There have been several variations of the Kentucky Derby Festival's official mascot since the 1980s.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new era for the Pegasus Parade began on Sunday with the debut of a brand new Pegasus float.

The giant-sized balloon was inflated before it made its way down the parade route on Broadway.

Pegasus is the Kentucky Derby Festival’s mascot, and they say several variations of the inflatable have been used since the 1980s.

The cold-air inflatable took four months to create, and it is 30-feet-tall, 25-feet-long, and 16-feet-wide. It weighs 189-pounds and is made from 223-yards of nylon fabric.

The new Pegasus also has the iconic Derby Festival colors of teal and goal and floats on a cloud with the KDF logo.

As they describe, “even without helium she appears to fly.”

