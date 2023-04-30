Derby Festival's Pegasus Parade honors Secretariat's historic Triple Crown win

The daughters of Secretariat’s owner, Penny Chenery, also accompanied the larger than life monument.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To mark the 50th year of his historic Triple Crown win, a bronze monument of Secretariat was honored as this year’s Grand Marshal.

For 68 years, the Kentucky Derby Festival has been a staple in Louisville’s community ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

Other appearances including Mayor Craig Greenberg, Gov. Andy Beshear, Darnell “Superchef” Ferguson, marching bands, equestrian and 30 specialty units.

New Pegasus balloon unveiled

A new era for the Pegasus Parade began on Sunday with the debut of a brand new Pegasus float.

The giant-sized balloon was inflated before it made its way down the parade route on Broadway.

Pegasus is the Kentucky Derby Festival’s mascot, and they say several variations of the inflatable have been used since the 1980s.

The cold-air inflatable took four months to create, and it is 30-feet-tall, 25-feet-long, and 16-feet-wide. It weighs 189-pounds and is made from 223-yards of nylon fabric.

The new Pegasus also has the iconic Derby Festival colors of teal and goal and floats on a cloud with the KDF logo.

As they describe, “even without helium she appears to fly.”

