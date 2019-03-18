LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person's leg was severed after they were struck by a vehicle in the 9000 block of West Mansick Rd.

According to police, two people were called to pick up a water heater that was on the side of the road. after exiting the vehicle, one of the people was struck by another vehicle and suffered a severed leg.

That person was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive.

No charges are expected.

