LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person has been taken to the hospital after an accident on Monday.

According to MetroSafe, a pedestrian was hit in the 9000 block of West Manslick Road. It was reported to them that the pedestrian's leg was severed in the accident.

That person was taken to University Hospital. No further information has been released on the pedestrian's condition.

