LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One person has been transported to the hospital after a hit and run in Okolona Sunday.

MetroSafe officials said the incident happened at Blue Lick Road and Preston Highway just before 6 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital, their condition is unknown.

Authorities have not released any details about the vehicle involved.

