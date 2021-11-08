LMPD: Pedestrian struck and killed on I-265 near Westport Road

Police said the victim was attempting to cross the roadway of a section of an off ramp when he was hit and killed Monday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed near Westport Road.

According to police, officers responded to the I-265 South ramp at Westport Road around 7:10 p.m. Monday.

Police said in their preliminary investigation that a man attempted to cross the roadway of a section of the off ramp when he was hit by the vehicle. The motorist remained on the scene.

LMPD said the Traffic Unit is investigating even though they don’t believe anyone would be charged.