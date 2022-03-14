Fatal accident on I-264, all lanes blocked

All lanes are currently blocked on Watterson East at I-64 after a pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday morning, MetroSafe and LMPD confirmed that a pedestrian had been struck on I-264 E.

The person was walking on Watterson East at 64 East, attempting to cross I-264 from South to North when he was struck by multiple vehicles. LMPD has now confirmed the pedestrian died at the scene from his injuries, but we still don't know his identity.

Currently, all lanes are blocked on I-264 Eastbound at I-64E, and there are no updates on when it will reopen.

Check our traffic map for the latest traffic updates.

We will keep you updated as we get more information.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.