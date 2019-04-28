LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A pedestrian is dead after being struck on a rural Oldham County road late Saturday, according to police.

Officials say they received a report of that collision happening in the 2700 block of KY 146 just before 11 p.m.

According to Oldham County Central Dispatch, they received a call of a man wearing dark clothing walking on the unlit rural road. Before police could arrive, another call came in saying that man had been struck.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Austin Hanna of Louisville.

Police say Hanna was walking westbound along the edge of the westbound lane. That’s when a 2006 Dodge Dakota pickup, driven by a juvenile, was traveling in the same direction.

Police then say Hanna stepped onto the roadway into the path of that truck and was struck.

Hanna was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say neither speed or alcohol are suspected.