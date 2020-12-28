Pedestrian struck, killed on Preston Highway

According to police, the incident happened in the 7100 block of Preston Highway around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed.

Metro Police responded to the 7100 block of Preston Highway around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to their preliminary investigation, a female pedestrian was crossing Preston Highway in the middle of the block when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not have an age of the victim and her name is not yet been released.

The driver remained at the scene.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area as both north and southbound lanes are closed while the investigation continues.

