LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The northbound lanes of I-265 near the I-65 exit are open after a fatal accident involving a pedestrian.

A man in his 20s was struck and killed while running across the interstate near I-65 and Preston Highway. Police responded to the scene just after 9:30 p.m.

It is not clear why the man was in the road. Police have not located any unoccupied vehicles, and they are looking into whether he may have been intoxicated.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and no charges are expected.

