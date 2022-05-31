LMPD: Pedestrian killed on I-265N ramp to I-65

Police say it seemed the man was trying to cross the road when he got hit. He died at the scene and has not been identified yet.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was hit and killed on the Gene Snyder Monday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., LMPD responded to reports of a person struck on the I-265N ramp to I-65.

Police say it seemed the man was trying to cross the road when he got hit.

The man died at the scene and has not yet been identified.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is currently investigating.

This story will be updated when more information is released.

