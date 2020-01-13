LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A pedestrian was struck in the 1000 block of S. 28th St., in the Parkland neighborhood, just after 12:30 p.m. Jan. 13.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

According to LG&E workers at the scene, it was an LG&E worker that was struck.

Check back for updates to this story.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.