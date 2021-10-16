Authorities investigating after pedestrian struck on I-65 North near downtown

According to TRIMARC’s website, the area of the interstate near mile marker 135.3 area of Brook Street was shut down just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All lanes of I-65 North have been shut down after an apparent hit-and-run incident near downtown Louisville.

According to TRIMARC’s website, the area of the interstate near mile marker 135.3 area of Brook Street was shut down just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

MetroSafe confirmed with WHAS11 News a pedestrian was hit but their condition and identity are not known at this time.

TRIMARC said the interstate in the area will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Traffic is being routed to the Brook Street exit.

This story will be updated.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.