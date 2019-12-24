LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Dixie Highway Monday evening.

Third Division officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving the pedestrian on Dixie Highway and Flowervale Lane around 8:30 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle was headed southbound on Dixie Highway in the right lane. The pedestrian was crossing Dixie Highway from west to east and was struck by the vehicle.

The pedestrian was transported to University Hospital.

Police say there are no charges against the drive.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

