LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The next time you cross the street away from a crosswalk, it could cost you up to $250 under an ordinance Metro Council approved.

It aims to improve pedestrian safety, preventing people from going up to cars in the road and requiring them to cross streets at cross walks or traffic signals. With that, it also cracks down on panhandling and jaywalking.

Sponsors say they aren't trying to pick on pedestrians, they're trying to make them safer.

“This will do a lot of good things to help pedestrians be safe and to help those people who are currently driving around pedestrians who are in the streets to be safe,” Councilman Rick Blackwell said.

“I hate to pass an ordinance that I don't think can be enforced or that will be enforced, and I don't think that provision can be enforced,” Councilman Bill Hollander said.

There are some exceptions to the ordinance including people getting into a taxi or public transportation and those collecting contributions in compliance with state law.

