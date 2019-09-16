LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The county coroner has identified a man who was killed while walking on interstate 65 south on September 16.

Corey Jeter, 50, died from injuries after being hit by several vehicles at the Saint Catherine Street exit just before 6:30 a.m.

There is no word why he was walking in that area.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.