x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

'Person down': Man killed in hit-and-run in west Louisville

Louisville Metro police are looking for the driver and vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.
Credit: mario beauregard - stock.adobe.c

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was killed in an alleged hit-and-run in west Louisville early Thursday morning.

According to Louisville Metro Police, officers received a call of a "person down" in the street in the 3400 block of West Broadway around 2 a.m. 

Police discovered the man was struck by a car, leaving him laying in the roadway, according to the press release.

His injuries were fatal and he was pronounced dead. The driver and vehicle had left the scene, officials say.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating this hit-and-run case.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Current, former soccer players react to Racing Louisville FC president's letter

Before You Leave, Check This Out