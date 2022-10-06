'Person down': Man killed in hit-and-run in west Louisville

Louisville Metro police are looking for the driver and vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was killed in an alleged hit-and-run in west Louisville early Thursday morning.

According to Louisville Metro Police, officers received a call of a "person down" in the street in the 3400 block of West Broadway around 2 a.m.

Police discovered the man was struck by a car, leaving him laying in the roadway, according to the press release.

His injuries were fatal and he was pronounced dead. The driver and vehicle had left the scene, officials say.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating this hit-and-run case.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

