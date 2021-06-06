Pedestrian struck by multiple cars in Buechel in serious condition, police investigating

Police say a pedestrian crossed the street at Hikes Lane and did not use the crosswalk. The person was struck by two cars.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by two cars in Buechel Saturday night.

Police say officers responded reports of an injury crash between a car and a pedestrian in the 2300 block of Hikes Lane around 10:40 p.m. Saturday.

LMPD's says the pedestrian was crossing the unlit roadway from the south side of the roadway to the north side. Police say the pedestrian did not use the crosswalk and ran out in front of a car that was traveling east in the right lane.

The car struck the pedestrian and a second car traveling in the left lane also struck the pedestrian. They were transported to University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say all drivers involved remained on the scene.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is continuing the investigation.

