LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

The pedestrian was hit a little before 7 a.m. on Blankenbaker Parkway at Watterson Trail, according to MetroSafe.

That person's condition is unknown at this time.

All lanes of Blankenbaker Parkway were reopened around 7:30 a.m. and police are clearing the scene.

