LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities say a person has died after being struck on Preston Highway early Saturday.

According to Metro Police, the person was walking south on Preston Highway and attempted to cross the road to the east around 2 a.m.

That’s when police say the pedestrian walked into the path of a car that was traveling south.

Police say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and was on a dark stretch of the road.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

Police believe the pedestrian may have been impaired and they said the driver of the vehicle didn’t have any signs of impairment.

Other details surrounding the incident, including the person's identity, has not yet been made available.

