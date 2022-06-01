Man killed in crash on I-65N near St. Catherine St.

Louisville police said the man was walking on the interstate when he was hit early Wednesday morning. I-65N was shut down for several hours.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man hit on I-65 early Wednesday morning has died, according to a release from Louisville Metro Police (LMPD).

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a report of a crash on I-65N near the St. Catherine St. overpass around 6:40 a.m. Police believe a passenger vehicle traveling north hit the man, who was walking on the interstate. It is unclear why the man was on I-65.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.

Mitchell said charges are not expected at this time.

Around the same time, a secondary crash happened on I-65 near the first incident. Police said the two crashes were not related.

I-65N was shut down for several hours during the Wednesday morning commute as police investigated. All lanes reopened just before 10 a.m.

