Taylor-Berry residents call for peace during march with Metro Police

After a violent week in the city, community members promoted peace.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a violent week in the city, Taylor-Berry residents joined Metro Police in a walk Saturday night to promote peace in the community.

Middleburg Communities, which owns an apartment complex in the area, organized the walk with police and city leaders.

They said it’s important to build relationships between the community and law enforcement to combat violence.

The complex said it will hold these walks a few times a year along with other events as part of their partnership with Metro Police.

They plan to host a “trunk-or-treat” next month during Halloween.

