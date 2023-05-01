PEACE OUT! Aerosmith bringing farewell tour to Louisville

Get ready and walk this way.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Celebrating their 50th anniversary, four-time Grammy award-winning and diamond-certified rock legends Aerosmith have announced their farewell tour.

On Monday, officials announced the PEACE OUT Tour will be making a stop in Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center next year on Jan. 7, 2024, at 7 p.m.

The "not-to-be-missed" tour will feature special guests The Black Crowes.

"It's not goodbye it's PEACE OUT!" the band said in a joint statement. "Get ready to walk this way, you're going to get the best show of our lives."

Officials said founding Aerosmith member Joey Kramer will not be on tour.

"While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health," the band said. "Joey's unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m.

Officials said there will also be various ticket packages, including some with the opportunity to meet the band and take a photo with them.

Ticket prices range from $60-$500. Click here to purchase.

Most recently, Aerosmith finished their critically-acclaimed Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

