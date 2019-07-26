LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even if you aren’t into baseball, there are a couple of other events going on at Slugger Field on July 26 that may pique your interest.

Have kids who love Paw Patrol? Friday is Nickelodeon Night! Meet Chase, Marshall, and Skye from Nick Jr.’s hit show during the game.

Friday is also is Mental Health Awareness Day at the Bats game. The Bats have partnered with 6 different organizations for the event: Wellspring, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance, the Kentucky Counseling Center, The Pete Foundation, and Bridgehaven Mental Health Services. There will be tables set up with information on mental health.

The team is selling tickets for $15. That ticket price includes a Bats hat and a $5 donation to one of those 6 organizations. You can purchase those tickets here.

General Admission tickets range from $12 to $33 and can be purchased on the Louisville Bats website. The Bats are facing the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the first pitch is at 7 p.m.

