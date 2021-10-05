Metro Public Works reveals 3-year paving plan

Officials said the planned work builds an investment of $119 million.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City officials are working to make the drive around town a little smoother.

Public Works presented their three-year paving plan to a Metro Council committee.

Officials said the planned work builds an investment of $119 million. They explained that $60 million has been appropriated for paving for the next three years.

“Investing in safety and quality roadways is an important part of the many services that city government provides its residents every day,” Mayor Fischer said. “I greatly appreciate the hard work of the men and women in Public Works, who help us equitably improve mobility and quality of life in our city.”

Some of the largest projects include Wilson Avenue, East Chestnut Street and East Muhammad Ali Boulevard, Grinstead Drive and Stonestreet Road.

Public Works makes their paving decisions based on their pavement management plan, which keeps track of road conditions.

“No one’s going to give us a check for $100 million, $200 million at one time, so what we need to do – similar to what the recommendations are from the paving consultant, is we need to come up with a way to extend the life of these roads,” Vanessa Burns, Public Works director, said.

The department maintains nearly 2,200 centerline miles in the city or 4,546 actual lane miles.

The Metro Council will have to approve funding for the projects in each year’s budget.

