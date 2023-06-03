Authorities searching for elderly man last seen near Auburndale neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing elderly man last seen near the Auburndale neighborhood.
According to MetroSafe, 71-year-old Patricio Muniz was last seen in the 5600 block of Mary Ellen Drive sometime Saturday.
He’s described as a Hispanic male, about 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighing about 175-pounds.
Muniz was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.
If you have seen him or have further information, please call 911.
