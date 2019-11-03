LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A longtime Louisville pastor is stepping away from his church at the end of May but first, he's taking a stand one point of contention.

Last week in St. Louis, the United Methodist Church voted at their conference to continue the practice of forbidding pastors from performing marriages for same-sex couples.

Pastor George Strunk has been a faith leader in Kentucky for more than 40 years and has been the pastor at Christ Church United Methodist for the last 18 years.

"I'm proud that this church has continued to have open hearts and open minds, and open doors and made a place for everybody that comes here. We try to be as welcoming as we know to be," Strunk said.

He said the church has grown tremendously since he started, but their mission has remained the same.



"Strunk said, “we will be a people and love everyone- that is what I'm most proud about. We're trying to hold on to that right now in the midst of so much of the changes around us."



It’s a trying commitment in light of a vote last week at the United Methodist Church General Conference, forbidding pastors from performing marriages for same-sex couples.





"I was hopeful going in to it that given what was the flavor of most people in this church that we would be in a little bit more open position that we currently are," Strunk said.





Pastor Strunk was at that conference.



He said most American delegates voted in favor of the change, which would make it the pastor's decision to perform gay marriages.



But the global majority voted against.





Now Strunk is picking up the pieces back home in Louisville. He started by sending a video out to his congregation as soon as he returned.





"I know that's hurtful to them so I wanted to say to them- right off the bat- that I'm sorry for what happened but you're a person of sacred worth and you'll always be welcome here," Strunk said.





He will give his final sermon at the end of May. The beloved pastor is retiring after nearly two decades inside this church.





He said, "My hope is that we find a way to love each other through our differences on this. Find a way to love those who are same sex orientation as we've found a way to love other people."





Like always, he's leaning on faith.





"That's what I think Jesus told us to do, learn to love other people the way I've loved you. If we get that right everything else will work out," Strunk said.

The church is holding multiple community meetings over the coming weeks to make sure his congregation understands the decision and has the chance to discuss their feelings.

He hopes to have a “path forward” established for the church before he leaves.