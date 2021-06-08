Jeffersontown church believed Louisville Kroger shooter Gregory Bush was there to cause harm

"A lot of things have changed as a result of that and praise to God that we had made some steps to be put in place prior to what happened to us on October 2018." Billy Williams, Administrator at First Baptist Church of Jeffersontown, said. "In my heart and in my mind. I had already connected the two instances as an attack on the members of our church,"



Minutes before two people had been shot and killed at the Stonybrook Kroger in Jeffersontown, Gregory Bush was seen at the church.



"He didn't come for bible study. He didn't come to join us for prayer. He didn't come for good intentions because you don't come to a house of worship and have your hand already positioned on a weapon."



Williams shares after the shooting in Charleston, the church began taking steps to provide safety for their members like increasing security —adding cameras and a locked door schedule.



"There were 70 plus people in the building that had just attended bible study and under normal circumstances. This door and other doors could have been open for him to come in."



Gregory Bush has pleaded guilty to state murder charges as well as federal hate crime and fire arms charges.