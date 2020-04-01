LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The future site of Passport Health Plan headquarters at 18th and Broadway sat quiet for nearly a year. Now under ownership of Evolent Health, the company said it is taking steps to revive construction of the project.

They plan to send out proposals next week to find a developer.

Passport halted work on the project in early 2019 after Bevin’s administration reduced Medicaid rates.

The company administers Medicaid benefits to more than 300,000 people across the state and approximately 200,000 of those people live near site in west Louisville.

