LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The future of Passport Health is still in jeopardy according to the company.

A public meeting will be held to discuss the problem and encourage a resolution to the lower Medicaid reimbursement rates. Governor Bevin is expected to be there.

Passport Health officials said the company has lost millions of dollars since the drop-in reimbursements. It has since halted work on its new West Louisville headquarters and warns it could go out of business altogether.

The public meeting is scheduled for March 30 at 9:30 a.m. in the Jefferson Community Technical College Health Sciences Building at 110 West Chestnut Street.