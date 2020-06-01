LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Passport Health is taking the next step to revive the construction of its planned headquarters development at Louisville’s intersection of 18th and Broadway.

The health plan, which administers Medicaid benefits to more than 300,000 members statewide, announced it is releasing a Request For Proposals to identify parties interested in developing the prominent site.



Passport broke ground on the Health and Well-Being Campus in early 2018 but halted construction in early 2019 as a result of the Bevin administration’s reduction in Medicaid rates. Now Passport is working to advance the development in West Louisville and they hope this will spur future development in one of the city’s historically underserved corridors.



Once completed, the development would house Passport’s administrative offices, projected to include roughly 700 employees. The campus will also become home to Evolent Health’s national Medicaid Center of Excellence and other businesses committed to addressing social factors in West Louisville.

Passport estimates 200,000 members live near the site and 75,000 members live within a 10-mile radius andcoordinates care for about 1 in every 2.4 West Louisville residents, with a highly localized and proactive care management that incorporates social determinants of health.

“Passport is proud to have served West Louisville for 22 years and remains committed to the vision for the Health and Well-Being Campus – to treat health holistically and address not only physical ailments but the social factors that contribute to them,” said Passport CEO Scott Bowers. “This campus will clearly help uplift our members and help improve their health and well-being for years to come.”



Governor Beshear, who took office in December, announced on Dec. 23 that the Commonwealth will reissue the Medicaid RFP in January for the contract period beginning July 1, 2020. Passport plans to respond to the RFP.

