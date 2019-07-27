LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant was forced to close its doors after the roof on its building partially collapsed.

The city closed Havana Rumba and several other businesses in a St. Matthews strip mall this afternoon due to roofing issues.

A sign on the restaurant's door reads "warning dangerous structure “and that occupancy is forbidden.

The shopping center will be closed until further notice.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.