Kentucky State Police trying to identify partial human remains found in Lake Barkley

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police (KSP) detectives are looking for help making an identification after partial human remains were found in Lake Barkley on Sunday.

Along with the partial remains, clothing items including size 10 Nike Air Max shoes and size 36 jeans were uncovered.

Divers and recovery crews continue to research the area.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call KSP at 1-800-222-555. You may remain anonymous.

