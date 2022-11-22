Suspect arrested for shooting, killing man in Louisville earlier this year, LMPD says

Deion Griffey was charged with murder and first-degree robbery after police say he shot a man earlier this year, who later died from his injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a March shooting that resulted in another man's death.

LMPD's Homicide Unit says Deion Griffey is charged with murder and first-degree robbery in connection a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood on March 28.

According to authorities, that night, Fourth Division officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Parthenia Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Richard Bell suffering from a gunshot wound.

Court documents say surveillance video showed Griffey inside Bell's apartment where he pointed a handgun at Bell and "demanded drugs" before shooting him once.

Bell was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say days later he died from from his injuries.

Griffey was arrested on Monday and is being held at the Metro Department of Corrections.

