LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Drivers on Interstate 64 may want to make some different plans Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Crews will shut down the eastbound lanes Tuesday night beginning at 10 p.m. to inspect the Cochran Hill Tunnels.

The following night, the westbound lanes will shut down.

Both closures will end at 5 a.m. the next morning.

In both cases, you’ll have to take a detour involving Grinstead Drive and Cannons Lane exits.