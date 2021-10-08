New initiative pushes for equity in city parks

The rebranded Parks Alliance of Louisville, formerly known as the Louisville Parks Foundation, is pushing for equitable investment in city parks.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Improvements and equity are in the future for the Louisville parks system.

The rebranded Parks Alliance of Louisville, formerly known as the Louisville Parks Foundation, is pushing for equitable investment in city parks. Under the new initiative “Parks for All Equitable Investment Initiative” leaders will prioritize funding for 120 public parks in the Louisville area.

“As the events of 2020 unfolded, we assessed the work we were doing and how we could really move the needle on equitable access to our public green spaces. We concluded a bold new identity, which reflected our values and vision, was needed,” Parks Alliance of Louisville CEO Brooke Pardue said.

The goal is to make sure everyone in Louisville has a quality park they can use. The non-profit said the initiative will take input from the community about park improvements and maintenance.

“Equitable investment in our pubic green spaces must be a priority to ensure we are a healthy, vibrant community committed to an active lifestyle,” Mayor Greg Fischer said.

