Parklands to close Broad Run Park entrance overnight to prevent vandalism

Officials said the entrances to Broad Run Park will be closed shortly after sunset to prevent any vandalism or property damage.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Starting Aug. 24, The Parklands will close the road that runs through Broad Run Park at nightfall in an attempt to prevent vandalism and property damage.

Officials said the closure will only impact Broad Run Park, with the rest of the area open from dusk to dawn.

“In closing off access to Broad Run Park from sunset to sunrise, our goal is to prevent overnight vandalism and property damage to Broad Run Park’s natural areas and amenities,” said David Morgan, President of The Parklands of Floyds Fork. “This extra step will help protect the investment our community made in our donor and visitor supported park.”

The Bardstown and Broad Run Road entrances will be locked shortly after sunset to prevent vehicles from getting into the park overnight.

Officials said The Parklands has seen an increase in visitors since the pandemic started, with more than 2.2 million visits to the area as of Aug. 1.

