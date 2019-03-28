LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The popular Parklands of Floyds Fork in eastern Jefferson County is expanding and opening a brand new trial head for hiking and exploring.
The Strand trailhead will open Friday, March 28, featuring two brand new restrooms, a water fountain and parking area with 27 spots.
It brings easier access to the Louisville Loop bike path and Floyds Fork for boating and kayaking. Before the new trailhead, visitors had to hike 3 miles to reach this area. The address for the new trailhead is 6510 Echo Trail.
Parklands of Floyds Fork
Directions to Strand trailhead from downtown Louisville:
- Get on I-64 E
- Take exit 19A for I-265 S Gene Snyder Freeway
- Take exit 19 for to Billtown Road
- Keep left at the fork, following signs for Billtown Road S
- Turn left onto Seatonville Road and drive approx. 1.6 miles
- Turn left onto Echo Trail and in approx. 1.25 miles the trailhead entrance will be on your left