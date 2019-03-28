LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The popular Parklands of Floyds Fork in eastern Jefferson County is expanding and opening a brand new trial head for hiking and exploring.

The Strand trailhead will open Friday, March 28, featuring two brand new restrooms, a water fountain and parking area with 27 spots.

It brings easier access to the Louisville Loop bike path and Floyds Fork for boating and kayaking. Before the new trailhead, visitors had to hike 3 miles to reach this area. The address for the new trailhead is 6510 Echo Trail.

Parklands of Floyds Fork

Directions to Strand trailhead from downtown Louisville: