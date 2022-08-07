LMPD: Man, woman shot in their vehicle while in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood after a man and woman were found shot in their car Sunday afternoon.
Police say they responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of 29th Street and Greenwood Avenue just before noon.
When officers arrived they found a man and woman inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.
According to police, someone shot at the couple while they were in the 2900 block of Greenwood Avenue. The couple then drove a block away where police later found them.
Both people were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.
LMPD's Second Division is handling the investigation, which remains ongoing.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made online using the department's crime tip portal.
