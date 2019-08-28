LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Local developer Kevin Cogan wants to build an eight-story apartment complex with nearly 350 units along with some commercial space 11,000 square feet of space for businesses across from Louisville Slugger Field.

Cogan's company filed plans with the metro government on August 27.



The building will be called 422 E Main and will have a saltwater swimming pool, gate-controlled access parking, 24-hour fitness center, concierge trash services, and 9 and 10-foot ceilings according to the Jefferson Development group website.

This new apartment development located on Main Street is a short walk from Humana, UofL's medical campus, and the NULU neighborhood.

It's still unclear how much this new development will cost and how much each apartment space will lease for.

