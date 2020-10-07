14-year-old injured during Louisville protest Thursday night

Louisville police released body camera footage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was taken to the hospital after Louisville police intervened during an incident at a parking garage Thursday night.

LMPD said a group of protesters were blocking a car trying to leave a parking garage on Armory Street and Liberty around 8:30 p.m on July 10. When the group started hitting the car, officers who were stationed on the roof of the Old Jail Building to monitor protests fired pepper balls at the crowd.

At the same time, another person set off a firework mortar at the back of building while trying to break a window, according to police.

Police said they are investigating reports of a 14-year-old girl injured during the protest at around 9 p.m. LMPD released body camera footage of the apparent injury, saying she fell while disobeying police orders.

"Police body camera footage, being released now due to heightened interest in this case, indicates the girl fell when she attempted to disobey police orders to stay in place while a situation was unfolding," LMPD spokesperson Lamont Washington said. "As depicted, two officers tried to assist her prior to her running from the scene."

In the video, the girl appears to walk down the steps when an LMPD officer puts her hand out to stop her from leaving the staircase. The girl then falls as a different officer pushes a protester away from her.

A protester and the officer recording the event then appear to help the girl off the ground. She then takes off running. The officer yells, "Wait!" and then someone can be heard saying, "Let her go."

Police said officers were trying to help her before she left the scene, though her father said a livestream posted on Facebook tells a different story. WHAS11's Heather Fountaine will have more on the other video at 6 p.m. on WHAS11.

Two people were arrested Thursday night, but police did not release their names or what their charges were.

Thursday marked the start of the seventh week of protests in Louisville, Kentucky. Protesters have been demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, who was killed by Louisville Metro Police in her apartment in March, as well as racial justice and police reform.

