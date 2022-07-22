Community weighs in on Paristown development project

The proposal includes more than 350 apartment units, a public market plaza, a hotel and some cottages.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The large, vacant area between downtown and the highlands was the focal point of a meeting between the project developer and the community on Thursday.

The Urban Government Center on Baxter Ave is a nearly 10-acre site consisting of four buildings that have served as government offices for several decades, according to Louisville Metro.

Paristown Preservation Trust was awarded the development agreement in December for the $183 million project.

The proposal for the development includes more than 350 apartment units, a public market plaza, a hotel and cottages.

The developer is working with neighbors to create a community benefit agreement to accomplish tasks asked from the community.

Paristown Pointe Neighborhood Association President Shannon Musselman says, "I think the neighborhood needs a developer that's going to open up opportunity for growth for small businesses."

Some other requests asked during the meeting were a grocery store, a traditional brick design and keeping the buildings to a certain height.

The planning commission and Metro Council have to approve a zoning change before construction can begin.

