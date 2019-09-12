CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — The lack of a crossing guard on a busy road in Clarksville has some parents worried for their kids' safety.

"People speed, people drive crazy," said Adam Caldwell from Clarksville.

He's talking about Eastern Blvd. The speed limit on the road is 30 mph, but he says he often sees cars going much faster. It also runs a few blocks away from mulitiple Clarksville Schools.

"We got kids coming from two apartment complexes, and that's the main crossing area," said Caldwell. He went to school there in the early 2000's, and says every year there was a crossing guard at the intersection before and after school.

This year, there isn't one.

"Without a crossing guard there, people can get hit," said Caldwell.

Parents are also concerned and wondering what brought on the change.

Trinity Wright, a parent in the area, said, "My son wears hearing aids and sometimes likes to walk home. With no crossing guards it makes me really nervous."

The Clarksville Community School District says they do provide crossing guards, but only for what's called "designated walking areas." That's areas that are so close to the school that buses aren't available for students.

The intersections at Eastern Blvd fall outside of that area, so it's up to the town to keep a crossing guard here.

Clarksville Police Department handles filling them. Officers say there are openings and anyone interested in a crossing guard position should give them a call at 812-288-7151.

