Kentucky parents concerned about school safety, guns found on school property after deadly Michigan shooting

One mother of four says the solution starts at home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After the deadly school shooting in Michigan, here at home, parents are on edge after last week when guns were found in two Jefferson County Public Schools in just one day.

District officials say a gun was reported at Atherton High School in the morning, moving the school into a level five lock down.

Then that same afternoon, a student at an elementary school, McFerran Preparatory Academy, reported a classmate brought a gun.

Saqoia Ashby, a JCPS parent of four, said the solution to safer schools here in Louisville starts before students even walk out of their homes.

"Parents need to be involved,” Ashby said. “Talk to your kids. Take your kids to schools. Engage. Show your face. Let them know that you care. Let the teachers know that you care because not only is it kid’s safety, but it’s teachers safety too."

Ashby said she's worried about her young kids and after the latest school shooting in Michigan, she has a concerning question.

"What school's next? My kid's school next,” Ashby asked.

Jon Akers, executive director of the Kentucky Center for School Safety, said he doesn't think parents should worry too much because of increased safety efforts over the years.

"We're very well prepared, but are we perfectly prepared? I don't think anyone in society can say that, but we're doing so much better today than we have in years past,” Akers said.

He said the department focuses more on social media and, just like Ashby suggests, home life.

"What are the issues that they're facing at home and in their neighborhoods before they come to school and see what we can do in a preventative way to address those issues,” Akers said.

He said there have been more disruptions in schools this year, but he doesn't know if adding metal detectors is the best solution.

“Metal detection, bookbag checks, things like that, yeah they’re okay, but the bottom line is if the kid really ties into that teacher, school administrator or coach,” Akers said.

Ashby agrees and maintains that it all starts at home. She urges more parents to get involved.

“My kids are not about to be no bully,” Ashby said. “My kids are not gonna be a bully. You have to be there. Let them know what’s right and what’s wrong because we’re losing a lot of kids.”

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.