PARC to resume booting vehicles in July

Booting is set to resume more than a year after it was paused due to the economic hardships some faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — PARC officials said they are resuming booting vehicles in July, more than a year after pausing operations.

According to a news release from the city, any vehicle with three or more outstanding citations will be booted starting on July 1.

Booting was paused in March 2020 due to the hardships many faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“PARC was very intentional last year in pausing normal operations due to the unique challenges brought by the pandemic, and we knew that booting a vehicle could exacerbate those challenges,” Director Tiffany Peebles said in a statement. “With vaccine numbers increasing and more activity taking place in the central business district, we will be returning to our regular procedure of booting vehicles that have three or more outstanding citations. Appeal opportunities remain available.”

However, PARC said any citations issued “before” the pandemic would still qualify the vehicle to be booted.

Officials said the citations are issued to encourage drivers to pay parking meters and to adhere to guidelines. If the citations aren’t paid, then booting in generally the next step.

