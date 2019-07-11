LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A grant from the University of Kentucky is giving a group of paralyzed and amputee veterans the chance to play golf again.

Kentucky-Indiana's chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America is working with Louisville Metro Parks to give veterans adaptive golf carts and lessons on how to play golf with various injuries.

