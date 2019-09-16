LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With student scholarships in limbo, Simmons College and Papa John’s are taking steps toward resolving an ongoing dispute.

In an email, Papa John’s says they sent Simmons a check for $30,000 for 15 scholarships, calling it a breakdown in communication.

Simmons says while they received the check, they’re still working on getting things resolved and with the hopes of an announcement on Thursday.

RELATED: Simmons College battles Papa John's over $20K in scholarships

RELATED: Schnatter funding Baptist Convention Facility

RELATED: John Schnatter to give 'significant' donation to Simmons College

Last week, Simmons said the pizza company rescinded $20,000 in scholarships because they had accepted a donation from founder John Schnatter.

Papa John's said it was actually the college that ended the program.

Simmons released a statement after their announcement:

Simmons College can confirm receipt of a $30,000 check today from Papa John’s International. No further public statements regarding this matter will be issued at this time.

A public statement from Simmons College will be made on Thursday, September 19 at noon on the campus of Simmons College (1018 So. 7th Street)

This will take place during an event we are hosting for the media known as “Media Day.”