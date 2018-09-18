LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Papa John's company is moving further away from its founder John Schnatter and has released a new ad highlighting franchisees and employees.

This 60-second ad is the first major Papa John's campaign since Schnatter resigned as chairman of the company in July after reports that he used a racial slur on a conference call. Schnatter had already stepped down as CEO of the company months earlier after he caused controversy, blaming the NFL for poor pizza sales.

While the company is sending a message of change, Papa John's is fighting a legal battle and attacks from Schnatter.

In August, Schnatter said he regrets resigning as chairman and called CEO Steve Ritchie the wrong man for the job.

