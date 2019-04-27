LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville families could have a place to swim this summer thanks to Papa John's.

The pizza company is making a donation through the Papa John's Foundation for Community Building to help support opening public pools.

Mayor Greg Fischer previously announced the four pools wouldn't open due to budget cuts. A Papa John's spokesperson said the company is working with the mayor and city officials to figure out the best way to help.

In a statement, Papa John's President and CEO Steve Ritchie said in part, "We want to make sure that kids and their families across Louisville have access to that summer experience, despite the tough choices Mayor Fischer and Metro Government are facing right now."

